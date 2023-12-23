Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Features
premium

Winners, strike-rates, progeny earnings - 2023 key achievers unmasked through sire stats

James Thomas crunches the numbers to identify the movers and shakers from the European stallion ranks

Frankel: it was his world in 2023 with British and Irish and European sire titles wrapped up
Frankel: it was his world in 2023 with British and Irish and European sire titles wrapped up Credit: Edward Whitaker

The festive period is a time for reflection. For some that means looking back at the high and lows of the past 12 months. For others it is about taking stock before launching into a new year with a fresh set of goals. Eat less, exercise more, learn a new language, etc. 

For bloodstock aficionados, now is also the perfect time to trawl through the sires’ tables to nail down the key achievers from 2023. 

The various champion sire titles are determined by progeny prize-money earnings but, with a wealth of other statistics available, we can get a more rounded picture of who the movers and shakers are among the European ranks by considering a range of other metrics too. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
James ThomasSales correspondent

Published on 23 December 2023inFeatures

Last updated 14:03, 23 December 2023

icon
more inFeatures
more inFeatures