Winners, strike-rates, progeny earnings - 2023 key achievers unmasked through sire stats

The festive period is a time for reflection. For some that means looking back at the high and lows of the past 12 months. For others it is about taking stock before launching into a new year with a fresh set of goals. Eat less, exercise more, learn a new language, etc.

For bloodstock aficionados, now is also the perfect time to trawl through the sires’ tables to nail down the key achievers from 2023.

The various champion sire titles are determined by progeny prize-money earnings but, with a wealth of other statistics available, we can get a more rounded picture of who the movers and shakers are among the European ranks by considering a range of other metrics too.