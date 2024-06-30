- More
Success is syndicated for Oliver Pawle after wins for Belloccio and Jayarebe
Tom Peacock speaks to a staunch supporter of Thurloe Thoroughbreds who had a breeding breakthrough
Achievements as an owner-breeder came without the hyphen for Oliver Pawle, who managed the impressive feat of having winners at Royal Ascot in separate guises.
Joking that one of his corporate positions is as "marketing officer" for Thurloe Thoroughbreds, Pawle was among those with a piece of Willie Mullins' latest staying talent Belloccio, who took the Copper Horse Handicap on the opening Tuesday.
Two afternoons hence and he was a delighted breeder in his own right of Jayarebe, a colt surely destined for further middle-distance prizes after he lifted the Group 3 Hampton Court Stakes.
Features
Last updated
