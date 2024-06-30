Racing Post logo
Features
premium

Success is syndicated for Oliver Pawle after wins for Belloccio and Jayarebe

Tom Peacock speaks to a staunch supporter of Thurloe Thoroughbreds who had a breeding breakthrough

Oliver Pawle (fifth to the right of horse) celebrates Belloccio's win in the Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot
Oliver Pawle (fifth to the right of horse) celebrates Belloccio's win in the Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot

Achievements as an owner-breeder came without the hyphen for Oliver Pawle, who managed the impressive feat of having winners at Royal Ascot in separate guises.

Joking that one of his corporate positions is as "marketing officer" for Thurloe Thoroughbreds, Pawle was among those with a piece of Willie Mullins' latest staying talent Belloccio, who took the Copper Horse Handicap on the opening Tuesday.

Two afternoons hence and he was a delighted breeder in his own right of Jayarebe, a colt surely destined for further middle-distance prizes after he lifted the Group 3 Hampton Court Stakes.

