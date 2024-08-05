- More
Store sales season analysis: scale of market correction laid bare with boom times firmly in rearview mirror
James Thomas gets his calculator out and seeks insight from sales house chief executives amid challenging trade
Results from the latest round of store sales are in and they do not make pleasant reading for National Hunt breeders and pinhookers.
But, before we delve into the nitty gritty, there is one point worth acknowledging. Year-on-year declines in sales figures are to be expected from time to time. It would be unreasonable to anticipate exponential price increases at the best of times, never mind when the wider economic forecast is as unsettled as at present.
It is all but impossible to calculate the impact factors such as Brexit, general elections and soaring interest rates have on bloodstock markets, but it is safe to say they do not help. And that is before we look closer to home at elements such as chronic levels of prize-money.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inFeatures
Last updated
- Seeing Stars in West Sussex while a Warwickshire sire leaves his team tickled pink in County Galway
- 'My expectations were far exceeded' - reflections on the Irish National Stud management course
- 'Some people probably think this industry is kind of inaccessible' - Newsells Park's different strategy opening doors
- A 'sleeping dragon' awakening as Indonesian owners invest in Tattersalls talent
- 'Once-in-a-lifetime horse' JL Dublin following an emotional Olympic dream for Deirdre Johnston
- Seeing Stars in West Sussex while a Warwickshire sire leaves his team tickled pink in County Galway
- 'My expectations were far exceeded' - reflections on the Irish National Stud management course
- 'Some people probably think this industry is kind of inaccessible' - Newsells Park's different strategy opening doors
- A 'sleeping dragon' awakening as Indonesian owners invest in Tattersalls talent
- 'Once-in-a-lifetime horse' JL Dublin following an emotional Olympic dream for Deirdre Johnston