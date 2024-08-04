- More
Seeing Stars in West Sussex while a Warwickshire sire leaves his team tickled pink in County Galway
The Racing Post Bloodstock team with some takeaways from Goodwood and Galway week
Ryan Moore’s excellence on Justify’s daughter Opera Singer in the Nassau Stakes, along with the filly’s overall profile, ensured the winner of Thursday’s £665,000 Group 1 pretty much dominated write-ups on the contest, despite it being a close call and one with plenty of depth.
It’s understandable and invariably the way of it, but the Sea The Stars filly See The Fire, beaten just a neck, didn’t half run a tremendous race, as did the third home, Kingman’s daughter Sparkling Plenty, for whom the ground must have been way livelier than ideal.
Gilltown Stud's Sea The Stars had a very good week at Goodwood and finished as leading sire, but it could have been truly glorious.
