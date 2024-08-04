Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:50 GalwayHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:50 GalwayHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Features
premium

Seeing Stars in West Sussex while a Warwickshire sire leaves his team tickled pink in County Galway

The Racing Post Bloodstock team with some takeaways from Goodwood and Galway week

Opera Singer and Ryan Moore (left) hogged the headlines despite only a diminishing neck verdict over See The Fire (noseband)
Opera Singer and Ryan Moore (left) hogged the headlines despite only a diminishing neck verdict over See The Fire (noseband)Credit: Edward Whitaker

Ryan Moore’s excellence on Justify’s daughter Opera Singer in the Nassau Stakes, along with the filly’s overall profile, ensured the winner of Thursday’s £665,000 Group 1 pretty much dominated write-ups on the contest, despite it being a close call and one with plenty of depth.  

It’s understandable and invariably the way of it, but the Sea The Stars filly See The Fire, beaten just a neck, didn’t half run a tremendous race, as did the third home, Kingman’s daughter Sparkling Plenty, for whom the ground must have been way livelier than ideal.

Gilltown Stud's Sea The Stars had a very good week at Goodwood and finished as leading sire, but it could have been truly glorious.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inFeatures

Last updated

iconCopy
more inFeatures
more inFeatures