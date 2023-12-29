Pipe and slippers for 'Grandpa' as The Revenant settles into retirement in Normandy
Tom Peacock speaks to the Al Asayl Bloodstock team about an evergreen French favourite
We might be lost without The Revenant as one of those reliable messengers of the changing seasons. Earlier than the first cuckoo of spring, he would traditionally reappear at Saint-Cloud in March, aestivate for a while before returning with the browning leaves and shortening days for autumn's soft-ground prizes.
Unmistakeable with his hood and every inch the character, The Revenant became a beloved member of Francis Graffard's team. His Group 1 win in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, one of four times he ran in the same race, was back in 2020 but he was still winning this year aged eight, for the third time in the Listed Prix Altipan before he signed off, once again at Saint-Cloud, an agonising half-length from victory for the 14th time in his career, in late October.
One of the few people who have known him even longer than Graffard is Harry Peter-Hoblyn, racing manager for his owner-breeders Al Asayl Bloodstock, who had been working as an assistant trainer to Hugo Palmer when he made a winning debut as a two-year-old at Haydock all the way back in September 2017.
Published on 29 December 2023
Last updated 18:01, 29 December 2023
- 'You never think something like this could happen' - sales-toppers and a 2,700,000gns star among the spectacular horse trades that shaped 2023
- Winners, strike-rates, progeny earnings - 2023 key achievers unmasked through sire stats
- 'It's a really nice blend of art and science' - event rider Sam Watson taking a new route into racing
- 'I was more concerned with news in the Racing Post and Irish racing results than school'
- 'His tally of 30 successes is reminiscent of the dominance of his sire' - Tony Morris's take on the 2023 European Pattern
