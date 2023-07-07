'I'm gobsmacked' - Blue is the colour for County Sligo breeder Debbie Kitchin

One of Ireland’s lower-profile counties in racing terms has a new ambassador in Azure Blue, the fast-improving filly from the Michael Dods yard who is likely to appear next in the July Cup next Saturday.

"I’m absolutely gobsmacked," says Debbie Kitchin, joint-breeder of the 1895 Duke of York Stakes winner along with the late Mary Davison.

"For a very small operation, sitting in Sligo in the west of Ireland, it’s just lovely to have a nice one bred like that to go into good races with a bit of a chance.