Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Features
premium

'I'm gobsmacked' - Blue is the colour for County Sligo breeder Debbie Kitchin

Tom Peacock speaks to one of those responsible for the exciting sprint filly

Azure Blue (Paul Mulrennan) beats Highfield Princess in the 1895 Duke Of York Stakes
Azure Blue (Paul Mulrennan) beats Highfield Princess in the 1895 Duke Of York Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

One of Ireland’s lower-profile counties in racing terms has a new ambassador in Azure Blue, the fast-improving filly from the Michael Dods yard who is likely to appear next in the July Cup next Saturday.

"I’m absolutely gobsmacked," says Debbie Kitchin, joint-breeder of the 1895 Duke of York Stakes winner along with the late Mary Davison.

"For a very small operation, sitting in Sligo in the west of Ireland, it’s just lovely to have a nice one bred like that to go into good races with a bit of a chance.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Tom PeacockBloodstock features writer
Published on 7 July 2023Last updated 17:17, 7 July 2023
icon
more inFeatures
more inFeatures