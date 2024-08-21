- More
'He's relentless' - praise deflected to past master Rae Guest as Divina Grace hits new heights
Tom Peacock speaks to small owner-breeder Eamonn Duggan about an enduring partnership
A longstanding interest in pedigrees and form gives Eamonn Duggan a fair start in finding a racehorse.
When it comes to those within his means, they take him only so far. It is the gimlet eye of trainer Rae Guest which has proved pivotal for a partnership that has lasted for a quarter of a century and achieved its second black-type winner at Newmarket recently when Divina Grace, bought for 22,000gns at the Tattersalls Ireland September Yearling Sale in 2022, took the Listed Chalice Stakes.
She bids to follow up in the Galtres Stakes at York on Thursday.
Features
