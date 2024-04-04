Racing Post logo
Features
premium

Captain Cody keeping the spark alive for Waterford breeder Richard Morrissey

Tom Peacock speaks to a horseman who has had a remarkable run with a broodmare

Captain Cody's promise has taken him all the way through to Grade 2 level over hurdles
Captain Cody's promise has taken him all the way through to Grade 2 level over hurdles Credit: CAROLINE NORRIS

Richard Morrissey owes so much to the small family of Sunday’s Fairyhouse Grade 2 winner Captain Cody that they are the entire reason he has been able to remain involved in the sport.

Dungarvan-based Morrissey is a full-time electrician unable to shake off his passion for horses. He trained Fromthecloudsabove, a Cloudings mare bought as a foal for just €3,000, himself and got her to win a hurdle race at Wexford. 

She produced just three offspring and, ironically, the Willie Mullins-trained Captain Cody was the only one who failed to make much money, moving on for €6,800 at the Goffs December National Hunt Sale.

Tom PeacockBloodstock features writer

Published on 4 April 2024inFeatures

Last updated 15:42, 4 April 2024

