Captain Cody keeping the spark alive for Waterford breeder Richard Morrissey
Tom Peacock speaks to a horseman who has had a remarkable run with a broodmare
Richard Morrissey owes so much to the small family of Sunday’s Fairyhouse Grade 2 winner Captain Cody that they are the entire reason he has been able to remain involved in the sport.
Dungarvan-based Morrissey is a full-time electrician unable to shake off his passion for horses. He trained Fromthecloudsabove, a Cloudings mare bought as a foal for just €3,000, himself and got her to win a hurdle race at Wexford.
She produced just three offspring and, ironically, the Willie Mullins-trained Captain Cody was the only one who failed to make much money, moving on for €6,800 at the Goffs December National Hunt Sale.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 4 April 2024inFeatures
Last updated 15:42, 4 April 2024
- Hurling for glory as Galway breeder conquers Cheltenham with a little help from JP
- 'They do exactly what they say on the tin' - Dear My Friend maintaining a winning run for Millfields Stables
- 'We're just delighted to be on the path we are now' - breeding venture blossoming for David Fitzgerald
- 'You have to earn their trust and that can take a bit of time' - Newsells Park Stud's David Porter-Mackrell
- 'She definitely rates as one to watch' - three-year-olds to follow as the Irish Flat season gets under way
- Hurling for glory as Galway breeder conquers Cheltenham with a little help from JP
- 'They do exactly what they say on the tin' - Dear My Friend maintaining a winning run for Millfields Stables
- 'We're just delighted to be on the path we are now' - breeding venture blossoming for David Fitzgerald
- 'You have to earn their trust and that can take a bit of time' - Newsells Park Stud's David Porter-Mackrell
- 'She definitely rates as one to watch' - three-year-olds to follow as the Irish Flat season gets under way