Capital Stud sets 2024 fees for new recruit Castle Star and Alkumait

Group 3 winner and Middle Park runner-up Castle Star will stand his first season at Capital Stud at a fee of €5,000.

That is also the price point for studmate Alkumait, the record-breaking Group 2 Mill Reef Stakes winner who has his first foals selling this year. He also stood this season at the same rate.

Ger O’Neill, the world champion showjumper who runs the County Kilkenny operation, reported: Castle Star has settled in well to life at Capital Stud, he is letting down well, has an exceptional temperament and conformationally we can’t fault him.

“We’ve already received plenty of interest, with some breeders already booked in. We are excited for the 2024 breeding season ahead and welcome breeders to come to see him.”

Of Alkumait, who set a new course record when winning the Mill Reef at Newbury, O’Neill added: “He has been very well supported in his first two seasons at stud and his first foals look the part.

“We look forward to seeing them at the upcoming foal sales and would like to wish all our clients well for sales ahead.”

There are a number of shares and breeding rights available in Castle Star, and anyone interested is invited to contact O’Neill (+353 (0) 86 384 4560), Jerry Horan (+353 (0) 87 416 1729), or Darragh McCarthy (+353 (0) 87 670 0758.

