Big Godolphin draft among Tattersalls Ascot March Sale highlights

The initial entries for the Tattersalls Ascot March Sale, the first sale of the year at the Berkshire venue which takes place on Wednesday, March 22, are now online.

The catalogue currently numbers 117 lots and comprises 20 fillies/mares in/out of training, 91 colts/geldings in/out of training, two stores and four point-to-pointers.

The Tattersalls Ascot March Sale has been significantly well supported with a total of 37 entries from Godolphin.

The ever-popular draft looks set to attract considerable attention from prospective purchasers. There are several highlights in the quality draft, including the likes of Lot 104 Cosmic Desert. The four-year-old son of New Approach is a winner over ten furlongs and boasts a BHA rating of 91.

Al Waiqidi, catalogued as Lot 106, is one of six sons of the champion sire Dubawi in the sale. The five-year-old gelding is a winner of both his two starts to date over a mile and ten furlongs.

Other trainers and studs represented include; Barbury Castle Stables, Belstane Racing Stables, DML Racing, East Everleigh Racing, Elton Racing, Faringdon Place Stables, G.L. Moore Racing LLP, Grange Hill Farm, Harry Fry Racing, Lodge Hill Stables, Maunby House Stables, Park House Stables, Robins Farm, Shade Oak Stud, Summerdown Stables, The Royal Studs, Tweenhills Farm & Stud, Venn Farm Stables and Windsor House Stables.

Tattersalls Ascot graduates have been recording impressive performances on the track in recent weeks, highlighted by Nemean Lion and Seeyouinmydreams just last weekend.

Nemean Lion, trained by Kerry Lee, was purchased out of the Godolphin draft for £18,000 and won the Grade 2 Premier Novices’ Hurdle at Kelso on Saturday.

The same afternoon, Seeyouinmydreams was a most impressive 11-length winner of her bumper at Newbury for Paul Nicholls, having been sold as a store at Tattersalls Ascot for £10,500 by Shade Oak Stud.

Tattersalls Live Internet Bidding will be available for those who are unable to attend the sale in person. Prospective purchasers are requested to register with Tattersalls at least 48 hours prior to the start of sale by selecting the following link: .

Supplementary entries will be accepted up until Monday, March 13, and will be published online at , with printed catalogues available on request and on the day of the sale.

