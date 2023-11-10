Baaeed steady at £80,000 and Mostahdaf starts out at £15,000 - Shadwell reveal fees and roster for 2024

Last year’s champion European performer Baaeed remains at £80,000 for 2024, with new studmate Mostahdaf introduced at £15,000.

Shadwell announced their roster and fees on Friday, with Mohaather trimmed to £12,500 for next year, from £15,000 this year. He will stand alongside Baaeed and Mostahdaf at Beech House Stud.

The two Shadwell sires based at Derrinstown are Minzaal, who stays at €15,000 for his second season, and Awtaad, who also holds steady, in his case at €5,000.

Stephen Collins, European bloodstock manager for Sheikha Hissa’s organisation, said: “Shadwell are delighted to welcome Mostahdaf to the stallion roster for 2024. He was an outstanding winner of both the Group 1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes, where he was the highest-rated winner of the race since Dubai Millennium, and the Group 1 Juddmonte International Stakes. A remarkable historic double as only two horses have won both races in the same season in the last 50 years.

“Mostahdaf has a pedigree packed with natural speed, being closely related to champion sprinters Pastoral Pursuits and Goodricke, and he was a winner himself over seven furlongs on his debut. He is a quality, well balanced, imposing individual with an athletic walk and, being a son of the remarkable Frankel, he should prove very popular with breeders.”

Baaeed, who retired with an official rating of 135 after winning ten of his 11 races including six Group 1s, will embark on his second covering season next year.

Collins reported: “Baaeed, the highest rated turf horse in the world for a decade, attracted an exceptional limited first book of 162 mares. Given his extraordinary ability, outstanding pedigree and faultless conformation, he is a truly unmissable stallion prospect. His fee in 2024 remains at a very competitive £80,000.”

Fellow top-level winner Minzaal is at the same stage of his stud career, and Collins said of the Haydock Sprint Cup winner: “Minzaal is the highest rated son of both his sensational sire Mehmas and the best at stud of his grandsire Acclamation. He covered 161 mares in his first season. As the highest-rated sprinter in Europe in 2022, we are expecting him to prove popular yet again.”

Minzaal after winning the Sprint Cup under Jim Crowley Credit: Grossick Racing

Even approaching three and a half years on from his Sussex Stakes victory, the memory of Mohaather sluicing up in Goodwood’s premier contest against rivals including now fellow sires Circus Maximus and Kameko remains fresh in the mind.

Breeders have access to him for just £12,500 in 2024, and Collins said: “Mohaather has been strongly supported since retiring to stud, covering 366 mares in his first three seasons. His first yearlings were very well received at public auction and are stamped with their sire’s good looks, athleticism and quality. We are really looking forward to seeing his progeny hit the track next year.”

Of Awtaad, sire of top-level winners Anisette and Anmaat, Collins said: “He has been quoted as ‘Ireland’s best value sire’ and has had a remarkable year in 2023, siring Group 1 winners Anmaat and Anisette. A Classic winner himself and a regular black-type producer, we believe he is an excellent option for breeders at only €5,000.”

Tasleet will not be standing on the Shadwell roster in 2024, the operation added.

Collins concluded: “Shadwell’s stallion roster gives breeders the opportunity to use top-class stallions at affordable, commercially attractive prices. We recognise the prevailing market correction at the yearling sales this autumn and all our stallions will have special live foal concessions. We look forward to discussing your requirements for the 2024 breeding season.”

