'We are extremely excited' - Breeders' Cup winner Victoria Road sold to Ozzie Kheir

Grade 1 winner Victoria Road will race in Ozzie Kheir’s navy and pale yellow colours in next month’s Cox Plate following the recent full purchase of the Irish-trained colt.

Victoria Road is a Breeder’s Cup Juvenile Turf winner for trainer Aidan O’Brien, who will prepare the horse for the Cox Plate and for the Champion Stakes before he is transferred to the country’s leading stable of Ciaron Maher and Dave Eustace for future racing campaigns.

"We are extremely excited to have secured this very talented northern hemisphere three-year-old with Japanese bloodlines,” Kheir said. “Having already won a Grade 1 at the age of two and being lightly raced, it gave us confidence as a group to proceed with a deal to acquire Victoria Road from Coolmore.

Victoria Road is one of four Group/Graded winners for Saxon Warrior Credit: Sarah Farnsworth

"The Coolmore family have always been a pleasure to deal with, our last significant acquisition being Sir Dragonet in 2020. We have now traded together on some high-profile horses and there is a mutual respect for each other where we strike a fair price and terms to suit both."

Victoria Road hails from the first crop of Coolmore's 2,000 Guineas and Racing Post Trophy winner Saxon Warrior. He is one of four individual Group/Graded winners for the son of Deep Impact, whose other progeny include Blandford Stakes scorer Lumiere Rock, Prix Marcel Boussac second Gan Teorainn and Group 3 scorers Greenland and Moon Ray.

Saxon Warrior stood the 2023 season for €35,000.

