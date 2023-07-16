Unidentified illness blamed for death of ten horses in Victoria

Racing industry participants located in and around Victoria’s largest training centre are on high alert after a mystery illness has swept through the Mornington and Cranbourne areas, killing at least ten horses.

Agriculture Victoria last night confirmed ten horses had died since July 4 on three separate properties to the south east of Melbourne and on another property in south west Victoria.

All horses died quickly with short term non-specific signs of illness, according to the government department.

Reports indicated that all horses struck down by the illness were suffering from extremely high temperatures, above 39.5 degrees, but veterinarians have been unable to pinpoint what was causing the illness or how horses were contracting it.

The laboratory results have so far tested negative to the deadly Hendra virus, as well as anthrax, but Agriculture Victoria said testing was ongoing.

The government agency is also attempting to confirm social media reports that horses on other properties had died from the illness.

None of the horses who have succumbed to the illness over the past week are believed to have been racehorses or thoroughbred broodmares.

As news of the deaths spread, Mornington Peninsula stud farms took precautions in an attempt to ward off being caught up in the outbreak of the unknown equine killer.

Merricks Station farm manager Dee Gess-Jones said the stock on the Peninsula farm would have their temperatures regularly checked to ensure the “scary” undiagnosed illness had not spread onto the Ben Cooper-owned property.

“I had horses going off the farm because my kids [were to] ride at a Pony Club rally and I was to ride at a competition myself and I made the call [on Saturday] when I heard [about the deaths] that nothing would be leaving our farm and nothing would be entering our farm until we know what is going on,” Gess-Jones said yesterday.

“It is said not to be contagious between horses, but we just wanted to have those protocols in place for the racehorses and the mares that we do have on the farm.

“They are just too valuable to risk.”

Two Bays Farm manager Rob Carlile and his children also avoided a pony club event at the weekend.

“We were meant to have a Pony Club day today but we pulled the pin on that, so horses aren’t moving,” Carlile said.

“I’ve been in contact with the vets and it is a little bit bizarre where the [affected horse properties’] locations are. They’re not just in one localised spot, it is dotted around, so I don’t think it’s a viral disease.

“It is spring weather down here at the moment - 15 degrees, quite mild - so whether it’s a worming issue…or it could be a feed thing. Some of them [cases] are 50 kilometres apart, they’re not next door to each other.

“The DPI [Agriculture Victoria] is all over it, so I am guessing we will get results back in the next 24 to 48 hours.”

Racing Victoria has also been in contact with authorities about the horse fatalities.

“We are aware of the reported equine sudden deaths in Victoria and are liaising with Agriculture Victoria to understand the causality,” a RV spokesperson said in a statement to ANZ Bloodstock News yesterday.

“We are not aware of any racehorses or racing properties that have been impacted at this time.

“We are advising trainers today to be vigilant while the cause(s) are established and to contact their local veterinarian if they have a case(s) of sudden death and or any sudden onset of illness in their horses.”

Victoria’s chief veterinary officer Dr Graeme Cooke said: “While we do not yet have any clear indication of the cause, early testing for some known diseases in horses has been negative.

“Comprehensive testing for a range of disease, and importantly, non-disease causes, is underway. I thank those owners and veterinarians who have been affected for their assistance in providing information to date.

“We know this is a difficult time for horse owners, that’s why we are working with veterinarians and a range of experts to find answers. Please do not share unconfirmed information online or on social media.”

More than 1,200 horses are in training at the Cranbourne Training Centre while approximately 440 are in work at nearby Mornington racecourse. Additionally, more than 60 trainers are registered at the purpose-built Pakenham racecourse at Tynong, about 40 kilometres away from the principal training precinct.

Subscribe to make sure you never miss updates from Australia, New Zealand and beyond and to have ANZ Bloodstock delivered to your inbox every day