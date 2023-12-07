Racing Post logo
ANZ Bloodstock

Too Darn Hot off the mark in southern hemisphere as Climate Change scores at Geelong

Too Darn Hot
Too Darn Hot: first southern hemisphere winnerCredit: Darley

Darley shuttle stallion Too Darn Hot had his first southern hemisphere winner when Climate Change dominated the 2YO Maiden Plate at Geelong on Thursday.

The two-year-old filly out of Sebring’s daughter Broadband was passed in at the 2023 Inglis Easter Yearling Sale by Segenhoe Stud.

The Shane Nichols-trained juvenile’s dam won the Group 3 SAJC Breeders Stakes and is a half-sister to Gimcrack Stakes place getter Drisana, by Merchant Navy. 

Raced by her breeder Peter Horwitz and an associated syndicate, Climate Change is the first southern hemisphere-bred first crop winner for Too Darn Hot, who has made a strong start to his stud career in the northern hemisphere, siring 26 individual winners from 70 runners.

These include Fallen Angel, winner of the Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes, and three other Group winners, namely Darnation (Group 2 May Hill Stakes), Alyanaabi (Group 3 Somerville Tattersall Stakes) and Carolina Reaper (Group 3 Zukunfts-Rennen).

Too Darn Hot will soon return to Europe after completing his fourth southern hemisphere season at a fee of A$44,000 (£23,000/€27,000).

He will stand the 2024 season at Dalham Hall Stud in Newmarket at a career-high fee of £65,000.

For unrivalled daily racing and bloodstock coverage of Australasia, sign up for free to receive ANZ Bloodstock News here

ANZ Bloodstock News Staff

Published on 7 December 2023inANZ Bloodstock

Last updated 11:26, 7 December 2023

