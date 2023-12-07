Too Darn Hot off the mark in southern hemisphere as Climate Change scores at Geelong

Darley shuttle stallion Too Darn Hot had his first southern hemisphere winner when Climate Change dominated the 2YO Maiden Plate at Geelong on Thursday.

The two-year-old filly out of Sebring’s daughter Broadband was passed in at the 2023 Inglis Easter Yearling Sale by Segenhoe Stud.

The Shane Nichols-trained juvenile’s dam won the Group 3 SAJC Breeders Stakes and is a half-sister to Gimcrack Stakes place getter Drisana, by Merchant Navy.

Raced by her breeder Peter Horwitz and an associated syndicate, Climate Change is the first southern hemisphere-bred first crop winner for Too Darn Hot, who has made a strong start to his stud career in the northern hemisphere, siring 26 individual winners from 70 runners.

These include Fallen Angel, winner of the Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes, and three other Group winners, namely Darnation (Group 2 May Hill Stakes), Alyanaabi (Group 3 Somerville Tattersall Stakes) and Carolina Reaper (Group 3 Zukunfts-Rennen).

Too Darn Hot will soon return to Europe after completing his fourth southern hemisphere season at a fee of A$44,000 (£23,000/€27,000).

He will stand the 2024 season at Dalham Hall Stud in Newmarket at a career-high fee of £65,000.

