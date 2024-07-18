- More
'She has certainly done a nice job at both her trials' - Winx's three-parts sister looking the part as debut looms
Winx's three-quarter sister Wings Of Desire, by Pride Of Dubai, is set to make her debut over five and a half furlongs at Hawkesbury on Sunday.
The tenth and final foal out of Vegas Showgirl has turned in two eyecatching trial performances ahead of her debut.
The filly’s trainer Michael Freedman said she will require a barrier extension and barrier blanket in the starting stalls on Sunday.
"She is just such a big filly, I think she just gets a bit claustrophobic in the barriers," he explained to Racing.com.
"In the last two trials she's had the barrier extension and barrier blanket and we will go with that [on] raceday and hopefully get through without any incident. She's big everywhere . . . she is a big unit.
"I think she's got some ability. Trials are one thing, I don't get too carried away, I'd rather see what they can do raceday, but she has certainly done a nice job at both her trials.
"Obviously she has got the pedigree to go with it, so it would be nice to get her going at the back end of her two-year-old year and keep her going and see where we get to.
"While 1,100 metres is nice first time out, she gives me the impression she will appreciate getting out over further."
Formerly named Taleitaki, the bay filly was retained to race by her breeder John Camilleri.
Published on inANZ Bloodstock
Last updated
