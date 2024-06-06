Resolute Racing's A$3.2 million Chairman's Sale purchase Tutta La Vita to race on in America
Tutta La Vita will not line up in Saturday's Queensland Oaks and will not race again in Australia. However, the three-year-old has not been retired and is set to continue her career in the United States, where the Breeders’ Cup meeting will be a target.
Tutta La Vita was bought by Resolute Racing's John Stewart for A$3.2 million (£1.67m/€2m) at last month's Inglis Chairman's Sale and has had one run in Australia for Stewart, for an eighth placing in The Roses at Doomben.
As sad as trainer Chris Waller is to see Tutta La Vita go, he has endorsed her exportation and is excited about seeing how she fares in the US.
"She's not going to run, she's going to go to America, which I'm fully supportive of," Waller revealed in his weekly stable video update.
"You'll probably see her run in the Breeders Cup, which is normally the end of October. Resolute Racing and the team are going to take her there, so it will be good to have The Autumn Sun flying the flag for Australia and certainly Tutta La Vita."
'I never ever thought I would scale the heights that I did' - revered Walls calls time on NZB tenure
'We're delighted with how it all went and can only consider it a fantastic success'
'It is a wonderful price' - Group 1 winner Mariamia brings A$1.8 million at Magic Millions National Broodmare Sale
A$6.6 million Imperatriz breaks record at Magic Millions National Broodmare Sale
Hill 'n' Dale jump into weanling market with A$800,000 I Am Invincible filly
