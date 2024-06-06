Racing Post logo
ANZ Bloodstock

Resolute Racing's A$3.2 million Chairman's Sale purchase Tutta La Vita to race on in America

Tutta La Vita (left): will continue her career in America
Tutta La Vita (left): will continue her career in America

Tutta La Vita will not line up in Saturday's Queensland Oaks and will not race again in Australia. However, the three-year-old has not been retired and is set to continue her career in the United States, where the Breeders’ Cup meeting will be a target. 

Tutta La Vita was bought by Resolute Racing's John Stewart for A$3.2 million (£1.67m/€2m) at last month's Inglis Chairman's Sale and has had one run in Australia for Stewart, for an eighth placing in The Roses at Doomben. 

Tutta La Vita: multiple Group 1-placed sold to John Stewart for A$3.2 million at the Chairman’s Sale
Tutta La Vita: multiple Group 1-placed performer sold to John Stewart for A$3.2 million at the Chairman's Sale

As sad as trainer Chris Waller is to see Tutta La Vita go, he has endorsed her exportation and is excited about seeing how she fares in the US. 

"She's not going to run, she's going to go to America, which I'm fully supportive of," Waller revealed in his weekly stable video update. 

"You'll probably see her run in the Breeders Cup, which is normally the end of October. Resolute Racing and the team are going to take her there, so it will be good to have The Autumn Sun flying the flag for Australia and certainly Tutta La Vita."

ANZ Bloodstock News Staff

inANZ Bloodstock

