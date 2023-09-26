'One of the most iconic properties in Australia' - Coolmore buy Strawberry Hill Stud

Coolmore is the new custodian of long-time breeder John Singleton’s renowned Strawberry Hill Stud property on the New South Wales central coast.

Singleton, 81, made the snap decision to disperse his breeding stock, homed at Strawberry Hill Stud at Mount White at an on-property sale last month, and on Tuesday Tom Magnier, Coolmore Australia’s principal, was announced as the new buyer of the lavish 190-acre property.

The purchase price of the property was undisclosed, but at the time of Singleton’s public disclosure of his intentions to sell Strawberry Hill, it was mooted to be worth in the vicinity of A$25-$30 million (£13.15-15.78m/€15.12-18.15m).

Magic Millions, which also ran Singleton’s on-farm dispersal of his bloodstock interests, and Donovan & Co’s Clint Donovan brokered the sale of Strawberry Hill Stud.

Magnier expressed his pleasure to have purchased such a showpiece property as an aside to Coolmore’s Jerrys Plains operation.

"When you see the time, effort and passion that John and his family have put into this farm, it's taken decades to develop a farm to this standard and with that it is impossible to replicate," said Magnier.

"No stone was left unturned and the attention to detail is something we noticed the minute we first drove in.

"It is a huge thing for Coolmore to be able to continue the legacy that John has built, it's a historic property that has the famous results on the board. It is truly one of the most iconic properties in Australia."

The intention is for Coolmore to use Strawberry Hill as a spelling operation for its team of racehorses, a portfolio which includes Golden Slipper-winning colt Shinzo.

"We have had lots of success at Coolmore with breakers including Shinzo, Fangirl, Jacquinot and Home Affairs, and we want to complete that circle by having the best place to spell them at Mount White,” said Magnier.

"We have searched for a long time to find the right place. When we saw what John had created, it was a huge thrill to end up with it and be given this opportunity to continue John’s legacy."

Miss Fabulass: Group 2 winner and Group 1-placed daughter of Frankel topped the Strawberry Hill Stud dispersal at A$1.85 million Credit: Magic Millions

Magic Millions managing director Barry Bowditch believed it was a testament to Singleton that a leading thoroughbred breeder bought the farm.

“One of the most successful thoroughbred breeding and racing operations globally, Coolmore identified from first inspection this property was world-class and an opportunity not to be missed,” he said.

Donovan said it had been a pleasure representing Singleton and the Singleton Group in “facilitating this substantial transaction in partnership with Magic Millions”.

"Strawberry Hill Stud is the pinnacle of equine farms of its size nationwide – the love, heart and soul poured into the farm by John over a number of years was clearly evident to all that visited this magical property,” said Donovan.

"The result of the Coolmore Australia purchase is a fitting next chapter for this incredible piece of the country.”

Confirmation of the sale of Strawberry Hill Stud follows last month's on-farm dispersal sale which resulted in 55 lots selling for an aggregate of A$15.497m, with Miss Fabulass making a top price of A$1.85m to the bid of Yulong.

