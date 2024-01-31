First southern hemisphere winner for Calyx as Getafix strikes at Randwick-Kensington

Getafix became the first southern hemisphere winner for Coolmore’s former shuttler Calyx when scoring on his debut at Randwick-Kensington on Wednesday.

Ridden by Nash Rawiller following a win and two thirds in a trio of trials, the John O’Shea-trained colt got clear running at the furlong pole and stayed on to comfortably beat Zealously by a length, with Cinsault a further two lengths back in third.

“He’ll be better suited by 1,400 and 1,600 metres [seven furlongs and a mile], so I think we’ll give him a little break and look towards the latter part of the autumn,” said O’Shea.

Consigned by Coolmore, Getafix was a A$100,000 (£52,000/€61,000) purchase by O'Shea and Suman Hedge Bloodstock at the 2023 Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale, while his breeder Bob McKay also retains a share in his ownership.

Calyx in his paddock at Coolmore Credit: Zuzanna LUPA

He is the second winning foal out of the winner Grisaille, a half-sister to Group 3 scorer Seaside. Grisaille had a filly by King’s Legacy last spring and is now in foal to Home Affairs.

Calyx, who has had just three starters in the southern hemisphere, stood the 2020 and 2021 seasons at Coolmore’s Jerrys Plains Farm.

His first crop of northern hemisphere runners include Group 2 Critérium de Maisons-Laffitte winner Classic Flower, Group 2 Duchess of Cambridge Stakes scorer Persian Dreamer, Del Mar Grade 3 winner Zona Verde and debut winner Eben Shaddad, who was subsequently third to City Of Troy in the Dewhurst Stakes in October.

Calyx stands for €12,500 at Coolmore this year, up from €10,000 in 2023.

