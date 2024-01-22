Ellerslie to host southern hemisphere's richest race for three-year-olds in New Zealand calendar shake-up

Racing in New Zealand is set to have a new look from 2025, with New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing (NZTR), TAB New Zealand and Entain combining to launch what will be the southern hemisphere’s richest three-year-old race, ‘The NZB Kiwi’.

In an announcement made at a press conference on Monday, The NZB Kiwi, which will be sponsored by New Zealand Bloodstock (NZB), will be one of the major highlights in a newly established Champions Day featuring more than NZ$9 million (£4.33m/€5.50m) in total prize-money in year one, before climbing to NZ$10m in year two.

To be held on the second Saturday of March at Ellerslie, Champions Day will also include the New Zealand Derby and three other Group 1s as it forms part of a new summer racing calendar.

“It's the injection the industry needed,” NZTR CEO Bruce Sharrock told ANZ Bloodstock News.

“We were fortunate last year with Entain becoming our wagering partner, which allowed us to lift stakes money, but this has taken it to another level. Everyone's very excited.

“The 'slot race' has clearly worked in a number of jurisdictions in Australia, with The Everest being the most recent, and it's pretty obvious it has garnered more than just the racing industry's interest.

“That's what we need in New Zealand, we need to broaden our appeal.”

The race will carry prize-money of at least NZ$3.5m in 2025 (£1.68m/€1.97m), increasing to NZ$4.5m by 2027 and hopeful slot holders will have to stump up at least NZ$450,000 to secure a three-year spot in the race.

Slots will be acquired through auction, and an additional NZ$1m in bonuses will be available each year to the three placegetters in The NZB Kiwi, if they have already won one of a number of iconic New Zealand and Australian lead-up races.

“The reasons behind having an auction was, one, to make it exciting for everyone, but mainly to take away any political issues with who may have preferential treatment to get a slot,” said Sharrock.

“It'll start at NZ$450,000, so NZ$125,000 for the first year, NZ$150,000 for the second and NZ$175,000 for the third year, and then we'll auction from there. If it ends up going for NZ$10,000 more, fantastic, and if it goes for NZ$100,000 more, then great.

“Early indications are positive, but you never know until the pen is on the paper. Early indications would lead me to think we'll be more than over-subscribed for the slots.”

NZB managing director Andrew Seabrook said Monday's announcement provides the New Zealand racing industry with a huge boost when it comes to keeping good horses within its jurisdiction.

"I think it's really encouraging for the long term," Seabrook told ANZ Bloodstock News. "The stakes money in New Zealand has now got to a point where owners will have second thoughts about selling their horses. There will be more opportunities for them to race.

"Not only do you have the Karaka Millions night, but you now have this added incentive for three-year-olds to remain in the country for a NZ$3.5 million race.

"The beautiful thing about the slot race is the returns. If it's NZ$125,000 first year, you'll be guaranteed NZ$100,000 for just coming last. That moves to NZ$125,000 the following year and then in the third year it jumps to NZ$175,000, so that's a pretty good model.

"What Entain, NZTR and the TAB have done in joining forces to make this race happen is pretty significant, and to be racing at Ellerslie, which I'm sure will be one of the great tracks in world racing, is really exciting."

With the 2024 NZB Karaka Yearling Sale less than a week away, Seabrook was delighted with the timing of the news.

"The announcement, which is just a week out from our sales, couldn't have happened at a better time for us," he said. "Hopefully it inspires our clients and buyers, not just in New Zealand but throughout Australia, to bid up."

