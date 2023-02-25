Another Group 1 winner for former Cecil star Twice Over as See It Again causes stunning upset in Cape Derby

Multiple Group 1 winner turned sire Twice Over had a top-flight winner on Saturday when son See It Again stunned 1-5 favourite Charles Dickens in the Splashout Cape Derby at Kenilworth in South Africa.

See It Again, a three-year-old colt out of Supreme Vision, by Visionaire, left his previous form firmly in the past when running out the winner by a length and a quarter over Charles Dickens.

Lining up of the back of an unplaced finish in handicap company, the Michael Roberts-trained colt belied his odds of 40-1 as he beat the warm favourite to become the fourth individual elite-level winner for Twice Over, who is by Observatory.

Without Question, by The United States, was another to run a huge race, finishing another length and a quarter away in third.

Twice Over, a four-time Group 1 winner for Sir Henry Cecil, stands at Klawervlei Stud for a fee of R10,000 (approx. £455/€513).

