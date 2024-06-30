Allegretta's DNA encoded in Irish Derby success as Los Angeles stars at the Curragh

Allegretta's descendants have dominated the Irish Derby since Galileo added Curragh Classic glory to his Epsom triumph in 2001, and it has been through Galileo and his dam Urban Sea that the family's influence has been most greatly felt.

However it was a different branch of the family that blossomed at the Curragh on Sunday, and not for the first time, as Camelot colt Los Angeles became the second Irish Derby winner in five runnings to come from the Allez Les Trois branch of the family tree. He is also the second winner of the race sired by Camelot, himself successful in the 2012 version, after triumphs in the 2,000 Guineas and the Derby.

Los Angeles, last year's Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud winner who was third to City Of Troy and Ambiente Friendly at Epsom earlier this month, was only making the fifth start of his career and had begun this season with victory over Euphoric in a Group 3 Derby Trial at Leopardstown.

Ridden by Ryan Moore for Westerberg and the Coolmore partners, he made it four wins from five starts despite sweating profusely prior to the race.

Galileo's long line came up with second and third; runner-up Sunway, a full-brother to Group 1 Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere and Champion Stakes winner Sealiway who stands at Haras de Beaumont is is by Galileo's son Galiway, while third-placed Ambiente Friendly is a son of Gleneagles.

Bred by Lynch Bages and Longfield Stud, he is the third living foal - all by Camelot - out of Frequential who is an unraced Dansili mare which makes Los Angeles inbred 4x3 to Danehill.

His full-brother Hector De Maris was placed in the Group 3 Ballyroan Stakes and the Listed Lenebane Stakes while his full-sister, Be Happy, was also placed at Group 3 and Listed level - in her case the Prix Penelope and Lingfield's Oaks Trial.

Frequential has a two-year-old gelding by No Nay Never named Front And Centre who made 150,000gns to Avenue Bloodstock at Book 1 last October, consigned by Baroda Stud.

She is a half-sister to the Group 3 Prix Messidor winner Impulsif.

Los Angeles is also inbred 3x3 to Kingmambo as his second dam Violante is a winning daughter of the brilliant broodmare sire, who also occupies that position in Camelot's own pedigree.

Violante is a full-sister to the Listed Virginia Stakes winner Reunite, dam of winners, and is a half-sister to the Prix du Jockey Club winner Anabaa Blue whose claim to fame as a sire is as the damsire of last year's champion three-year-old and Arc winner Ace Impact. Another half-sibling, Measured Tempo, won the Listed Newbury Fillies' Trial.

Their Nureyev half-sister Al Ishq is the dam of Group 1 Prix Jacques le Marois winner and retired Shadwell sire Tamayuz. Al Ishq's Anabaa daughter Thamaraat was third in the Listed Prix Yacowlef and is the dam of Listed winner and Prix du Jockey Club third Motamarris by Le Havre. Riqa, her Listed-placed daughter of Dubawi, has produced the multiple Group 3 winner Tantheem, by Teofilo, and is the second dam of Group 1 Dubai Turf winner Facteur Cheval.

Thamaraat's Cape Cross daughter Wadyhatta is the dam of 2020 Irish Derby and Queen's Vase winner Santiago, who stands under the Coolmore National Hunt division, and of Grosvenor Square who contested Sunday's race. Wadyhatta is also the dam of the multiple Group 1-placed filly La Joconde by Frankel.

Los Angeles' third dam is Allez Les Trois, who won the Group 3 Prix de Flore and is a Riverman half-sister to the blue hen Urban Sea; dam of Galileo and Sea The Stars.

Truly Enchanting and Ryan Moore winning the Gr.2 Airlie Stud Stakes. The Curragh Credit: Patrick McCann

The most recent black type winner to emerge from Urban Sea's female line is Saturday's Group 2 Airlie Stud Stakes winner Truly Enchanting whose third dam, All Too Beautiful, is a Sadler's Wells full-sister to Group 1 winners and sires Galileo and Black Sam Bellamy and was second in the Oaks and fourth in the Irish Oaks to Ouija Board.

Midleton Stakes winner All Too Beautiful is the dam of Listed winner and Oaks and Irish Oaks-placed Wonder Of Wonders by Kingmambo and her offspring include Listed winner So Wonderful and Buttons, who was fourth last month in the Irish 1,000 Guineas.

All Too Beautiful is also the dam of Group 3 third Sparrow by Oasis Dream and she has produced Camelot's Group 1 Cox Plate and Trancred Stakes winner Sir Dragonet and Les Pavots, a three-year-old daughter of No Nay Never, who was successful in the Group 2 Prix du Calvados and third to Opera Singer in the Prix Marcel Boussac.

All For Glory is by Giant's Causeway and out of All Too Beautiful, making her a three-parts sister to Grade 1 Diana Handicap winner My Typhoon. The unraced mare has produced the Debutante Stakes third Toogoodtobetrue by Oasis Dream and Alluringly, who won the Listed Hurry Harriet Stakes and was placed behind Enable in the Oaks.

By Fastnet Rock, Alluringly is the dam of the Group 2 Kilboy Estates Stakes runner-up Lily Pond by Galileo so inbred 1x3 to the full siblings Galileo and All Too Beautiful. She is also the dam of Truly Enchanting a two-year-old daughter of No Nay Never, who was successful on Saturday at the Curragh for Aidan O'Brien and the Coolmore team.

