Al Shaqab half-sister to Al Hakeem among those adding spice to Chelmsford opener

Al Anoud

Book Your Christmas Party Here Maiden Stakes, 5.55 Chelmsford, Thursday

What’s the interest?

First thing to admit is that a little of it per se has come out of the race due to the two Gosden three-year-olds being non-runners, but it remains a fascinating maiden to follow on from day two of the Ebor meeting and keep the interest levels high.

Why?

For starters there’s the Al Shaqab newcomer Al Anoud, by Kingman out of the Galileo mare Jadhaba, who has already produced for the owner-breeder the Group 2 Prix Guillaume d’Ornano winner Al Hakeem, by Siyouni. He is also a Listed winner who scored as a two-year-old, albeit in the November of that year, and was fourth in the Arc behind Alpinista.

Jadhaba has also produced Dahiya, likewise a winner at two and a close relation to the Chelmsford debutante, being by Kingman’s sire Invincible Spirit.

As for the dam herself, she won both her starts as a two-year-old and was third in the Group 3 Prix Penelope on her only start at three.

What chances of a winning start?

The draw - stall five - is okay, and the conditions of the race look pretty favourable with Al Anoud one of just two runners on 9st 2lb, so receiving either 5lb or 12lb from her rivals.

Making her debut as a three-year-old, she has clearly needed a bit of time for whatever reason, but none of the field has run more than twice and there are several others who have yet to grace the track either. Rob Hornby is in the saddle.

And her rivals…?

Wonderwall and Arctic Mountain have both run well on both starts and of those with experience set the standard, though the two Andrew Balding newcomers look interesting too.

Lope De Light is a George Strawbridge homebred sibling to three winners, while Marzocco is an already-gelded son of Roaring Lion out of a half-sister to Group 1 winner Thistle Bird.

The William Haggas newcomer Delta Legend is also a gelding. The son of Camelot was a 200,000gns Book 1 buy and is out of Delta Dreamer, with the highest-rated horse since International Classifications began in 1977, Dancing Brave, among the family heirlooms. (And yes, Frankel and Flightline are included in that stat - Dancing Brave was 141, that pair 140.)

Goffs Premier Yearling Sale

Read this next:

'Underrated' Muhaarar on the move