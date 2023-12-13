£250,000 Cheltenham sale-topper Wingmen set for rules debut for Elliott and Bective Stud at Naas

Wingmen

Bar One Racing 'Guaranteed Overnight Prices' INH Flat Race (Naas 3.30)

What’s the story?

Wingmen had the distinction of being the sale-topper at the Tattersalls Cheltenham January auction this year, when Gordon Elliott Racing and Bective Stud were the names on the docket to the tune of £250,000.

He has his first run since that sale on January 28, having won a Ballycrystal point-to-point six days before coming under the hammer at Prestbury Park.

What’s his background?

The five-year-old by Kayf Tara was bred by Cathal Ennis out of Raise You Five, a three-time winner on the track for Jonjo O’Neill and JP McManus.

The dam is a sister to bumper/smart 2m3f and 3m hurdle winner Black Harry and bumper winner Grancore Girl, out of a half-sister to 2m5f-3m1f hurdle/chase winner Yorkshire Edition.

The page goes back to Christmas Hurdle scorer Dramatist and the high-class staying chasers Battlecry and Hey Big Spender.

Raise You Five, who cost the breeder €6,500 in 2015, is by Flemensfirth, meaning Wingmen is bred on the same cross as Identity Thief, a dual Grade 1 winner who was also bred by Ennis.

Wingmen was making his third visit to the public auction ring, having previously cost Timmy Hillman of Castledillon Stud €47,000 as a foal before Mags O’Toole went to €88,000 at the 2021 Derby Sale.

Wingmen created a deep impression at Ballycrystal by winning by 12 lengths for Elliott, in the hands of Rob James. He was owned then by the Crocodile Pockets Syndicate and appears here to the familiar silks of Noel and Valerie Moran.

The Crocodile Pockets Syndicate owned Ginto before the ill-fated Grade 1 winner was purchased by Bective Stud for €470,000.

Any comments at the sale?

Yep. Our sales correspondent James Thomas was on hand at Cheltenham to see Aidan ‘Mouse’ O’Ryan, under instruction from Eddie O’Leary, land Wingmen for £250,000.

O’Leary said: “He’s a very nice horse and Gordon thinks a lot of him. He’s a big, raw horse who’ll only keep improving, he’ll be a better horse next year. He’s been bought for Noel Moran of Bective Stud.”

Who does he face?

Under Charlie Swan’s son Harry, just five have been declared against him. Wille Mullins and Rich Ricci run Iris Emery, but he will have to do a lot better than when pulled up in a Gowran Park bumper on his sole start in February to give Wingmen something to think about.

Read this next:

'A Keeneland, Saratoga, Belmont-type horse' - Will Walden on trio of fillies picked up from Park Paddocks