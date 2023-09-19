€115,000 Kameko colt bound for Norway a brilliant pinhooking result for Clenagh Castle Stud

The first yearling by 2,000 Guineas winner Kameko to sell in Ireland made a splash at the September Sale after a spectacular pinhooking triumph for Adrian Costello of Clenagh Castle Stud, who bought the chestnut colt as a foal for just 11,000gns.

Nine months on and the half-brother to Zoulu Chief commanded €115,000 at Tattersalls Ireland on his second stroll through the sales ring, with Norway and the stables of champion trainer Niels Petersen his destination. Agent Edgar Byrne won a bidding battle with Anthony Bromley for the striking grandson of Kitten's Joy.

"He was a gorgeous foal and I really wanted to get a Kameko but it was hard to buy one," said his delighted vendor, who was keen to deflect attention away from himself to the yearling.

"He did well all the way through his prep and then Zoulu Chief came out and won three times so far this year, which helped," Costello added.

The February born colt is the third foal out of Courteous Crown, with her first two runners both winners. He is the first purchase made by leading Norwegian owners, the JC Organization, at Tattersalls Ireland.

Alice Weiste and John Christensen's red, white and blue silks have previously been carried to success in the Swedish Derby by the Irish-bought Bullof Wall Street, who was trained by Petersen to also win the first leg of the Swedish Triple Crown and was named Norway's champion three-year-old for 2020.

Petersen is excited about the colt joining his string in Norway, where his athleticism and American relatives will suit the country's dual surface racing.

"We saw him yesterday and he was the pick of the sale for us," commented the trainer. "We don't have any straight tracks and our courses are a little sharper so we need well-balanced and good moving horses. We race on turf and dirt so his pedigree with the mix of American breeding should hopefully suit both types."

Byrne was handling operations for the JC Organization and the colt's pricetag was at the upper end of their budget but his clients were keen to secure the colt who is from the family of Group 1 winners Pas De Reponse and Green Tune.

"He was our top pick for them and we were determined to get him," he said. "We did have to push to buy him but I am delighted that we were able to."

Plans for the colt's immediate future are undecided as Petersen said, "He might not come to us for a little time as Norway in the winter is not always a nice place!"

More to read

End of an era as one of Ireland's best nurseries is set to go under the hammer