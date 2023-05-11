Racing Post logo
What A Shout

Watch: Harry Cobden on a jockeys' title challenge | What A Shout

Check in for Ascot and Haydock tips with Dave Orton, Racing Post tipster Robbie Wilders and assistant betting editor Graeme Rodway.

In this episode of What A Shout, we chat to top jockey Harry Cobden about an incredible 2022-23 campaign and what he's looking forward to this season.

Read this next:

'I'm hungry for winners' - dramatic victory kicks off a big season for Harry Cobden 

Published on 11 May 2023Last updated 16:30, 11 May 2023
