What A Shout

Watch: full rundown of the 2023 Grand National field plus sweepstake tips with Paul Kealy

Check in for your Grand National tips with Dave Orton, Racing Post tipster Paul Kealy, deputy Ireland editor David Jennings and bet365’s Pat Cooney! 

The panel give you their thoughts on all 40 runners in the 2023 Randox Grand National.

Published on 14 April 2023Last updated 15:34, 14 April 2023
