WATCH: The history of the Epsom Derby | Britain's most famous horse race

Step back in time and discover the incredible history of the world-famous Epsom Derby with racing expert Maddy Playle!

From dramatic coin flips and unexpected bread-and-butter issues, to a stolen horse and the rise of a legendary Derby-winning trainer, the story of the Derby is packed with fascinating moments that helped shape horse racing history.

Join us as we explore the rich heritage, unforgettable characters, and remarkable tales behind one of the biggest and most prestigious races in the sporting calendar. Whether you're a lifelong racing fan or new to the sport, this journey through the history of the Derby at Epsom Downs is not to be missed.

Subscribe for more horse racing features, interviews, analysis, and behind-the-scenes stories from the sport's biggest events.

Watch this next:

WATCH: Graeme Rodway and Joel Rees preview the Derby at Epsom

Racing Post+ Ultimate subscribers can get a fantastic mix of news, tips, comment and insight sent straight to their inbox every day, from Chris Cook's award-winning morning newsletter The Front Runner every weekday at 7.30am to different weekly emails from the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy, Lee Mottershead and Robbie Wilders' Ante-Postman email every evening at 6pm as part of The Ultimate Daily.

Head here now to view our full range of newsletters.