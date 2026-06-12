WATCH: our Royal Ascot preview with Graeme Rodway and Jonny Pearson - plus insight from Francis Graffard on his top quality team

Join Sam Hart, Graeme Rodway, and Jonny Pearson as they look ahead to one of the biggest weeks in the racing calendar at Royal Ascot.

With the world's best Flat horses, jockeys and trainers set to converge on Ascot, the panel previews all of the Group 1 races, assessing the leading contenders, discussing the key storylines and highlighting the runners they expect to make the biggest impact during the royal meeting.

The team is also joined by leading French trainer Francis Graffard, who shares exclusive insight into his exciting team of runners, discusses their chances at Royal Ascot and reveals how they're shaping up ahead of the meeting.

To round off the preview, the panel identifies the two-year-olds they believe could emerge as this year's future stars before each giving their best handicap selections and value picks for the week.

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