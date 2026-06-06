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Watch: live coverage of the Greyhound Derby Final with our expert team

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Join Jason Barrasford, Tony Bullen and Dave Clark for an action-packed night at Towcester Racecourse as the final of the 2026 Greyhound Derby takes place with thrilling racing action and expert coverage throughout the night.

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