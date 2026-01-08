WATCH: Liam Headd and Keith Melrose look ahead to the weekend's big races at Kempton and Warwick

James Stevens is joined by Liam Headd, Keith Melrose and Unibet’s Ed Nicholson as they dive into the weekend's action, dissecting the ITV racing including the William Hill-sponsored Classic Chase at Warwick and a top Saturday card at Kempton featuring the Coral Lanzarote Hurdle.

With questions over the weather, the team assess Saturday's key races as we hope for a competitive weekend of racing.

