Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
Video
WATCH: Liam Headd and Keith Melrose look ahead to the weekend's big races at Kempton and Warwick
James Stevens is joined by Liam Headd, Keith Melrose and Unibet’s Ed Nicholson as they dive into the weekend's action, dissecting the ITV racing including the William Hill-sponsored Classic Chase at Warwick and a top Saturday card at Kempton featuring the Coral Lanzarote Hurdle.
With questions over the weather, the team assess Saturday's key races as we hope for a competitive weekend of racing.
Sign up here. 18+. GambleAware.org. New GB customers only. Min £20 debit card deposit. Place a £20+ bet on Horse Racing at min odds 2/5 (1.4) each leg. Receive 2 x £10 free bets within 24 hours of bet settlement, and further 2 x £10 free bets 7 days later. Valid for Horse Racing only. T&C’s apply
Published on inVideo
Last updated
Copy
more inVideo
- WATCH NOW: The Sweet Spot | 2026 season preview
- WATCH: Jonny Pearson and Harry Wilson give their best bets for the ITV action at Cheltenham and Musselburgh on New Year's Day
- WATCH: Paul Kealy, Graeme Rodway and Robbie Wilders join Ross Brierley as our top team give their verdicts on all the Christmas action
- WATCH: Harry Wilson and Jonny Pearson share their top five Christmas bets
- WATCH: step inside the mind of Willie Mullins in this fascinating interview with Ruby Walsh
more inBetting offers
- Arsenal vs Liverpool betting offer: 50-1 for Arsenal to win or draw with Sky Bet
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Arsenal vs Liverpool with Paddy Power
- Arsenal vs Liverpool betting offer: Get 40-1 odds for Saka to have shot on target with Coral
- Get 40-1 on either team to score in the first half of Arsenal vs Liverpool with Ladbrokes
more inVideo
- WATCH NOW: The Sweet Spot | 2026 season preview
- WATCH: Jonny Pearson and Harry Wilson give their best bets for the ITV action at Cheltenham and Musselburgh on New Year's Day
- WATCH: Paul Kealy, Graeme Rodway and Robbie Wilders join Ross Brierley as our top team give their verdicts on all the Christmas action
- WATCH: Harry Wilson and Jonny Pearson share their top five Christmas bets
- WATCH: step inside the mind of Willie Mullins in this fascinating interview with Ruby Walsh
more inBetting offers
- Arsenal vs Liverpool betting offer: 50-1 for Arsenal to win or draw with Sky Bet
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Arsenal vs Liverpool with Paddy Power
- Arsenal vs Liverpool betting offer: Get 40-1 odds for Saka to have shot on target with Coral
- Get 40-1 on either team to score in the first half of Arsenal vs Liverpool with Ladbrokes