WATCH: James Hill and Robbie Wilders assess the weekend's racing and Constitution Hill's prospects at Southwell and beyond

James Stevens, James Hill, Robbie Wilders and Unibet’s Ed Nicholson look ahead to the weekend's action at Kempton, Newcastle and Lingfield in a packed racing preview.

The panel also discuss Constitution Hill’s debut on the Flat this Friday at Southwell – what can we expect and will we see him at Cheltenham?

All this and more on the Racing Postcast.

Sign up here . 18+. GambleAware.org . New GB customers only. Min £20 debit card deposit. Place a £20+ bet on Horse Racing at min odds 2/5 (1.4) each leg. Receive 2 x £10 free bets within 24 hours of bet settlement, and further 2 x £10 free bets 7 days later. Valid for Horse Racing only. T&C’s apply