WATCH: Graeme Rodway and Jonny Pearson give their best bets for the ITV racing at Cheltenham and Doncaster

Join James Stevens, Graeme Rodway, Jonny Pearson and Unibet’s Ed Nicholson as they preview an action-packed weekend of ITV Racing from Cheltenham and Doncaster.

At Cheltenham, the team break down the key races and highlight the leading contenders in the December Gold Cup.

They then turn their attention to Doncaster for the Doncaster Mares' Hurdle, where the panel debate the likely winner. Will Kateira prove Graeme Rodway wrong?

