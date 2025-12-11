Free Bets
Video
WATCH: Graeme Rodway and Jonny Pearson give their best bets for the ITV racing at Cheltenham and Doncaster
Join James Stevens, Graeme Rodway, Jonny Pearson and Unibet’s Ed Nicholson as they preview an action-packed weekend of ITV Racing from Cheltenham and Doncaster.
At Cheltenham, the team break down the key races and highlight the leading contenders in the December Gold Cup.
They then turn their attention to Doncaster for the Doncaster Mares' Hurdle, where the panel debate the likely winner. Will Kateira prove Graeme Rodway wrong?
- The Sweet Spot | Alfred Dunhill Championship and Grant Thornton Invitational
- World Darts Championship preview featuring Steve Palmer and Henry Hardwicke
- WATCH: join Graeme Rodway and Matt Rennie as they give their best bets for Sandown and Aintree
- The Sweet Spot | Australian Open, Nedbank Challenge and Hero World Challenge
- WATCH: join Harry Wilson and Jonny Pearson as they give their best bets for the Coral Gold Cup and Fighting Fifth
