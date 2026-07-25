Watch: Glorious Goodwood through the eyes of the late, great Alastair Down

Welcome to a new series where we delve into the Racing Post YouTube archive, revisiting some of horseracing's biggest festivals through the eyes of the late, great Alastair Down.



With Glorious Goodwood just around the corner, Alastair takes us on a tour of one of Britain's most picturesque racecourses. From the beautiful South Downs to the unique atmosphere inside the course, discover the history, character and charm that make Goodwood such a special venue.

Originally uploaded on 27 July 2018, this video is a reminder of Alastair's remarkable talent. An exceptional journalist and one of racing's finest storytellers, he had a unique ability to bring the sport to life through his words. We're proud to share some of his outstanding work once again as this year's major festivals return.

Watch this next . . .

WATCH: Tom Segal and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for King George day at Ascot

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.