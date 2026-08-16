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WATCH: full preview for all the big races at York's Ebor festival with Sam Hart, Matt Rennie and Graeme Rodway
Join Sam Hart, Matt Rennie and Graeme Rodway for your need-to-know guide to the York Ebor festival, which features some of the best races seen anywhere in the world.
In this comprehensive preview show, the team breaks down everything you need to know ahead of four incredible days on the Knavesmire. The panel discuss the best spots to visit in York and what makes this historic city and racecourse so special, as well as in-depth analysis of the Juddmonte International, the three other Group 1 contests and the prestigious Sky Bet Ebor Handicap.
Plus, stick around until the end as the panel delivers their best bets for the week.
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
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Read more on York build-up:
Future Classic winners and exciting Group 1 prospects - York's Ebor festival races that produce the stars of tomorrow
Group 2 winner in top shape for Nunthorpe bid, while two Tom Clover hopes limber up with York fast approaching
'It's a fantastic gesture' - rugby great Sir Kevin Sinfield's fundraising challenge to feature on York Ebor festival racecard
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
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