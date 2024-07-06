Racing Post logo
The Morning Post

Watch: Paul Kealy, Graeme Rodway and Mattie Batchelor provide their insight for the action at Sandown and Haydock

Join host Dave Orton for our live and interactive betting show sponsored by William Hill. 

Paul Kealy, Graeme Rodway and Mattie Batchelor are on the panel this week to give their views, insights and horse racing tips ahead of the action at Sandown and Haydock this weekend. 

We will also be speaking to professional punter Johnny Dineen, who will give us his analysis and tips on the action this weekend.

Watch The Morning Post here

