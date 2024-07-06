Watch: Paul Kealy, Graeme Rodway and Mattie Batchelor provide their insight for the action at Sandown and Haydock

Join host Dave Orton for our live and interactive betting show sponsored by William Hill.

Paul Kealy, Graeme Rodway and Mattie Batchelor are on the panel this week to give their views, insights and horse racing tips ahead of the action at Sandown and Haydock this weekend.

We will also be speaking to professional punter Johnny Dineen, who will give us his analysis and tips on the action this weekend.

Watch The Morning Post here

Read these next:



Why this horse can win: 'It's about time he won again' - tips for every race on ITV this Saturday

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.