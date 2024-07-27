Racing Post logo
The Morning Post

Watch: Paul Kealy and Seb Sanders mark your cards for the weekend action on The Morning Post

Join host Dave Orton for our live and interactive betting show sponsored by William Hill.

Paul Kealy and Seb Sanders are on the panel this week to give their views, insights and horse racing tips ahead of the action at Ascot and York this weekend.

The panel also looks forward to Glorious Goodwood next week.

Confirmed runners and riders for Saturday's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on inThe Morning Post

Last updated

iconCopy
