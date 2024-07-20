Racing Post logo
The Morning Post

Watch: Graeme Rodway, Charlie Poste and David Jennings run you through the weekend action on The Morning Post

Join host Dave Orton for our live and interactive betting show sponsored by William Hill.

Graeme Rodway and Charlie Poste are on the panel this week to give their views, insights and horse racing tips ahead of the action at Newbury, Market Rasen and the Curragh this weekend.

We will also be speaking to deputy Irish editor David Jennings, who will give us his analysis and tips on the action throughout the weekend.

All change in Irish Oaks betting after Ryan Moore booked to ride Content over ante-post favourite Port Fairy 

