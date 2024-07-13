Racing Post logo
The Morning Post

Watch: Paul Kealy marks your cards for Super Saturday on The Morning Post

Join host Dave Orton for our live and interactive betting show sponsored by William Hill.

Paul Kealy joins Dave to give his views, insights and horse racing tips ahead of the action at Newmarket, Ascot and York.

We will also be speaking to pro punter Johnny Dineen, who will give us his analysis and tips on the great action this weekend.

Watch The Morning Post here

