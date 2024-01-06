Racing Post logo
The Morning Post

The Morning Post: Paul Kealy hosts and Graeme Rodway and Leonna Mayor are on the panel to preview all the action

Join host Paul Kealy for our brand new live and interactive betting show sponsored by William Hill.

Graeme Rodway and Mattie Bachelor are on the panel this week to give their views, insights and horse racing tips ahead of all the big races on ITV this weekend. 

We will also be speaking to deputy Ireland editor David Jennings, who will give us his analysis and tips on the upcoming Irish action this weekend.

Watch The Morning Post here

Published on 6 January 2024inThe Morning Post

Last updated 10:06, 6 January 2024

