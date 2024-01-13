Racing Post logo
The Morning Post

The Morning Post: Maddy Playle hosts and Robbie Wilders and Johnny Dineen are on the panel to preview the weekend action

Join host Maddy Playle for our brand new live and interactive betting show sponsored by William Hill. 

Robbie Wilders & Johnny Dineen are on the panel this week to give their views, insights and horse racing tips ahead of all the big races on ITV this weekend. 

The panel will also be previewing some of the excellent racing taking place from Kempton, Warwick & Wetherby. 

We will also be speaking to deputy Ireland editor David Jennings, who will give us his analysis and tips on the upcoming Irish action this weekend.

Watch The Morning Post here

Richard Birch has tips for all eight of the ITV4 races from Kempton, Warwick and Wetherby 

Sign up here. Bet £10 and get £30. Credited as 3 x £10 bets. 18+. Play safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022. £30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding virtual markets). Further terms apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Published on 13 January 2024inThe Morning Post

Last updated 09:30, 13 January 2024

