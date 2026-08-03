WATCH: Why The Jockey Club quit the RCA | The Front Page

Tom Kerr is joined by Jonathan Harding and Liam Headd to discuss the Jockey Club’s decision to quit the RCA, triggering the biggest schism in British racing governance for a generation. The team unpack why it happened, what it means and where the sport goes next.



Plus, Bow Echo, Diamond Necklace and the young jockeys lighting up Goodwood and Galway, Betfred’s plans to close 132 betting shops and what it means for racing’s finances, and a farewell to Jim Crowley.



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Jockey Club to set up breakaway group as it quits Racecourse Association with demands for a greater say in British racing

How months of infighting has spilled out into a racecourse civil war

Bold, bullish and brilliant: George Boughey's not afraid to make the most of Bow Echo and Billy Loughnane

A staggering on-course gamble, Betfred closures, a 40-day ban and more racecourse turmoil - six stories you might have missed this week

'Hardest decision of my life' - Jim Crowley announces retirement from riding and reveals plan to start training

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