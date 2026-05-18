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The Front Page

WATCH: Who wins the Derby and Oaks? | The Front Page

In this week's edition of The Front Page, Sam Hart, Lewis Porteous and Liam Headd look back at the key Classic trials and the potential stars among the three-year-old division. 

They also take stock of the Group 1 action from Newbury on Saturday and the Royal Ascot trials at Naas on Sunday.

Thursday is D-Day for British racing, when the Gambling Commission's board is expected to be asked to approve the rollout of new affordability checks, which could have catastrophic consequences for the sport. 

Lewis looks at the latest developments on this story from the weekend and considers the outlook beyond Thursday.The panel also discuss the Irish 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas at the weekend, where Ballydoyle appear to hold the aces.

Read these next:

Group 1-winning sprinter to return after five-year absence, Guineas runner drops back in trip and Derby contender puts Epsom hopes on the line 

Threat of legal action demonstrates 'how badly trust has broken down' between operators and Gambling Commission, says top industry analyst 

Have we seen the King Charles III Stakes winner? The Royal Ascot clues we found on Naas's very informative trials card 

'There aren't too many horses who can quicken like he can' - well-backed Notable Speech sets up Queen Anne bid 

Join Racing Post+ Ultimate now and use the code DIXON20 to get 20% off for a whole year and get exclusive access to Martin Dixon's fantastic insight. Only available on annual subscriptions. Offer ends Tuesday, June 30, 2026. New customers only. After the promotional period ends, you will roll on to our standard pricing. No contract, no commitment, cancel any time.

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