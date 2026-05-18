WATCH: Who wins the Derby and Oaks? | The Front Page

In this week's edition of The Front Page, Sam Hart, Lewis Porteous and Liam Headd look back at the key Classic trials and the potential stars among the three-year-old division.

They also take stock of the Group 1 action from Newbury on Saturday and the Royal Ascot trials at Naas on Sunday.

Thursday is D-Day for British racing, when the Gambling Commission's board is expected to be asked to approve the rollout of new affordability checks, which could have catastrophic consequences for the sport.

Lewis looks at the latest developments on this story from the weekend and considers the outlook beyond Thursday.The panel also discuss the Irish 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas at the weekend, where Ballydoyle appear to hold the aces.

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