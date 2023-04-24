Watch: was justice done in the Robyn Brisland 'toxic yard culture' case? | The Front Page

Join Lee Mottershead, Peter Scargill and Jonathan Harding as they analyse three of the week’s biggest stories.

Peter talks about the fine handed to Robyn Brisland over the treatment of some staff at his yard and asks whether justice was done, Lee assesses British racing's new governance structure and Jonathan gives his take on the recent Classic trials.

