Watch: Royal Ascot 2026 review | The Front Page

Join Sam Hart, Graeme Rodway and Lewis Porteous on this week’s The Front Page as the team look back on a memorable Royal Ascot 2026. They analyse the biggest stories from the five-day festival, break down the key results from the feature races and discuss the standout performances which defined the meeting.

From the week’s star horses and most impressive winners to the trainers and jockeys who enjoyed a Royal Ascot to remember, the panel assess what the performances mean for the rest of the season. They also pick out the horses to follow in the months ahead and debate which runner delivered the most eye-catching display of the week.

Don’t forget to like, comment and subscribe to the Racing Post YouTube channel for more expert analysis, previews and reviews from the biggest meetings in racing. Let us know in the comments who you think was the horse of Royal Ascot 2026 and which performance impressed you most.

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