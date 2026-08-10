WATCH: Moore the (slightly) merrier Shergar Cup star | The Front Page

The fun and frivolity of the Shergar Cup sits alongside the developing civil war among Britain's racecourses in this week's edition of The Front Page.

Lee Mottershead, Oliver Barnard and Matthew Rennie begin the show by looking back on another big weekend for Ryan Moore, who followed up winning the Shergar Cup's Silver Saddle at Ascot by landing the Phoenix Stakes aboard Sun Goddess.

Like Ascot, the Jockey Club will soon be a former member of the Racecourse Association. The team considers the latest ramifications of that decision and also asks why there has been a spike in the number of careless riding offences.

As well as assessing whether the BHA's disciplinary panel was right to reduce Rossa Ryan's Sandown easing-up ban, we pay tribute to the greatest of all staying hurdlers, Big Buck's, following his death at the age of 23 on Friday.

Read these next:

Jockey Club to set up breakaway group as it quits Racecourse Association with demands for a greater say in British racing

'It's been lovely' - Ryan Moore crowned top jockey in first Shergar Cup appearance for 20 years

Shergar's groom broke his back while cleaning Ryan Moore's windows - but both men were smiling after being reunited at Ascot

Who is better - Sun Goddess or Victorious? Aidan O'Brien ponders his two star juvenile fillies after Phoenix Stakes success number 18

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