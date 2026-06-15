Watch: It's Royal Ascot week! Our team run through the big clashes during the best Flat meeting of the year | The Front Page

It's the greatest week of the summer and our panel almost come to blows about who to include in a Royal Ascot Lucky 15.

Not only that, but they also preview the feature races on each of the five days and there is a major disagreement in the Prince of Wales's Stakes where Ombudsman takes on Daryz in a mouth-watering showdown.

Plus: a seventh Classic for Aidan O'Brien as the Coolmore camp continue to dominate the big races, this time with Diamond Necklace who dazzled in the Prix du Jockey Club but who would win between Diamond Necklace and Precise if they ever met?

David Jennings, Matt Rennie and Scott Burton have their say, while also chatting about the ongoing stalls fiasco and whether it will hit Royal Ascot this week.



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