Watch: is this year's Grand National already a cause for concern? | The Front Page

Join Lee Mottershead, Maddy Playle and Jonathan Harding as they analyse three of the week's biggest stories.

Maddy kicks things off by looking at the Grand National weights and how the likely lack of British runners could be a cause for concern.

Lee digs into the findings of the Racing Post's Big Punting Survey, explains what it reveals about affordability checks and stresses the potential significance of Rishi Sunak's video message at the Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards.

Jonathan ends the show by examining the first set of bans under British racing's new whip rules and why this could be a big concern moving towards the Cheltenham Festival.



