Watch: Is Ryan Moore right about Constitution River? The Front Page

How good is Constitution River and is he really the best horse Ryan Moore has ever ridden?

The sport’s number-one rider gave his verdict on the Aidan O’Brien-trained star following his impressive success in Saturday’s Coral Eclipse. Lee Mottershead, Chris Cook and Scott Burton now do the same in the latest edition of The Front Page.

Maintaining the Ballydoyle theme, differing opinions are expressed about the outcome of Christophe Soumillon’s appeal against a team tactics suspension.

The team also looks at two bits of big news about Kempton and examines a blueprint for British racing’s governance put forward by Goodwood and York.

Read these next:

Aidan O'Brien reveals York under 'strong consideration' for Constitution River setting up collision with Gosden ace Ombudsman

'Ryan said he doesn't think he's ridden a better horse' - Constitution River cements superstar status with sparkling Eclipse win

Christophe Soumillon's team tactics ban reduced after appeal panel finds he did not intend to ride in favour of Gstaad

'I can't believe it can be allowed!' - Flat trainers voice their dismay as Kempton's future plunged into doubt again

Powerhouse racecourses produce radical proposal for racing's leadership with sport at an 'inflection point'

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