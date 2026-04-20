WATCH: Have the Gosdens found the next Enable? | The Front Page

Roger Charlton said at Newbury on Friday that John Gosden was about to run the next Enable. What then happened suggested Charlton may well have been right.

In this week's edition of The Front Page, Lee Mottershead, Lewis Porteous and Liam Headd assess the merits of Gosden's new Oaks favourite I'm The One and look at all the Classic trials and key performances from last week's big Flat meetings at Newbury and Newmarket.

The jumps season is entering its closing stages, so we ask who should be crowned Racing Post Jumps Horse of the Year. The panel also look at some of last week's biggest stories and ask whether the BHA needs to think again about how and when horses are disqualified when their riders have broken the sport's whip rules.

Read these next:

John and Thady Gosden filly shoots to head of Oaks market after stunning debut success

The remarkable story of how a £600 broodmare bred a ‘carthorse’ that became a Classic contender

Aintree winner disqualified and jockey banned for 28 days after going four strikes over whip limit

No more waiting, no more excuses - this nonsense of delayed disqualifications has to stop right now

Access a world beyond the finishing line with Racing Post+ . Our award-winning journalists, led by the industry’s most respected voices, bring you closer to the stables and the inner circles of the sport.

and get unlimited access to our top-class content, all for just £32.75 a month.

This offer is available only to new and returning customers. Subscription will auto-renew at full price unless you call our cancellation line to cancel. Sign up now.