Watch: Gambling white paper review: what happens next? | The Front Page

Join Lee Mottershead, Bill Barber, David Jennings and James Stevens as they analyse three of the week’s biggest stories.

Industry editor Bill Barber covers the publication of the government's long-awaited gambling white paper and what happens next, deputy Ireland editor David Jennings looks back on another fantastic week for Willie Mullins at the Punchestown Festival and West Country correspondent James Stevens discusses the decision to run this year's Derby at 1.30pm.

Read these next:

Stay ahead of the field with 50 per cent off the . Enjoy the Racing Post digital newspaper and award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing. Plus, make informed betting decisions with our expert tips and form study tools. Head to the and select 'Get Ultimate Monthly', then enter the code WELCOME2023 to get 50 per cent off your first three months*.

*Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code WELCOME2023.

First three payments will be charged at £19.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter.

Offer expires 31/12/2023. Customers wishing to cancel will need to contact us at least seven days before their subscription is due to renew.